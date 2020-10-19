BusinessTalk with Meredith Wise

On the next installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Meredith Wise, president of the Employers Association of the Northeast about the many issues and challenges facing employers — and their employees — in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two discuss everything from how businesses can bring their employees back to the office or plant safely, to how businesses are helping their valued workers cope with the challenge of balancing life and work during this ongoing crisis. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/GEORGE-AND-MERIDETH-EPISODE-35.mp3