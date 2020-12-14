BusinessTalk with Paul Scully

Top Banner

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 43: Dec. 14, 2020

George O’Brien talks with Paul Scully, president and CEO of Country Bank

Paul Scully

George O’Brien talks with Paul Scully, president and CEO of Country Bank. The two have a lively discussion about everything from the bank’s sponsorship of the Worcester Red Sox and what it means for both institutions, to the outlook for 2021 for small businesses in this region, to how banks, and specifically Country Bank, are coping with the many pandemic-related challenges they are now facing. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk.

