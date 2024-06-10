BusinessTalk with PVRC Executive Director Ben Quick

Since its inception 15 years ago, the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club (PVRC) has achieved its mission of connecting Springfield-area residents with the Connecticut River through a robust slate of rowing, kayaking, dragon boating, and other activities — and changing the narrative around the river itself. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar talks with PVRC Executive Director Ben Quick about his passion for the river and rowing, as well as exciting upcoming events, like the 10th annual Springfield Dragon Boat Festival coming up on July 20. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest.