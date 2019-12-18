Cannabis Connection Inc. Nearing Receipt of Provisional Licensure

WESTFIELD — Cannabis Connection Inc. announced that its marijuana-establishment application will be reviewed at the next public meeting of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) on Thursday, Dec. 19. This moves the company one step closer toward acquiring a provisional license which would allow it to operate as an adult-use marijuana facility in Westfield.

Held once a month, public meetings of the CCC allow the board to consider and discuss matters relative to renewals, as well as final and provisional licenses of interested cannabis companies throughout the state. After submitting and undergoing an exhaustive process, Cannabis Connection has compiled all the necessary components for its application to be vetted and considered.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the outpouring of community support and the number of employment inquiries we’ve received. Nearly 200 candidates came out to our recent job fair,” said Thomas Keenan, the company’s CEO. “As we navigate our approval process, we appreciate everyone’s continued patience. We will be communicating with prospective employees on timing and next steps by e-mail and will also post updates on our website and social media.”