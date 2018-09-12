Click Workspace Welcomes Catherine Iannucci as Member Advocate

NORTHAMPTON — Catherine Iannucci has taken over as member advocate at Click Workspace, a co-working space in downtown Northampton. Iannucci, an Emerson College graduate, moved to Northampton this summer. She has worked at nonprofit organizations since her senior year at college and comes to Click with hopes to play an active role in her new community.

“I try to be an enthusiastic participant in any community I am living in,” she said. “There is no feeling more gratifying than enhancing your community and being an asset to those around you. Being a part of Click is a great way to do that for me. I get to meet and interact with local entrepreneurs, artists, and other nonprofits.”

Click is a nonprofit whose mission brings together creative professionals, space, and resources while producing artistic, cultural, and educational programming that celebrates and enriches the region. Iannucci can help anyone become a member at Click, and can be reached by e-mailing [email protected]. More information about becoming a member can be found at www.clickworkspace.org.