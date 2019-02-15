Coach Kyle Bissell Joins USA Archery RED Program

GREENFIELD — USA Archery announced the coaches for its newly redesigned teen training program, the Regional Elite Development (RED) program. Kyle Forbes Bissell, owner of Amherst Archery Academy, has been appointed reserve coach for the Eastern Region.

Bissell will work with a head coach and three additional coaches with the goal of making this a successful training program for dedicated Olympic recurve archers ages 13 to 17. He founded Amherst Archery Academy in 2011 and now coaches archery full-time, year-round.