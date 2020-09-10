Community Foundation Welcomes Four New Staff Members

SPRINGFIELD — The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts (CFWM) announced four new staff members, filling philanthropic and program support roles at the organization. Bianca Walker has been hired as philanthropic officer, Nikai Fondon has been hired as donor engagement coordinator, Anastasia Dildin has been hired as grants assistant, and Sophie Kanetani has been hired as scholarship program associate.

Walker and Fondon will help deepen and broaden the organization’s fundraising and connection with donors. Walker has worked in the nonprofit field for the past 15 years, most recently as senior Development officer at the regional Alzheimer’s Assoc. office. She developed a strong sense of devotion to, and appreciation for, the nonprofit field through her experiences as an annual youth employee with a summer work program at Data Institute. She is currently attending Bay Path University, pursuing a degree in nonprofit management.

Fondon previously served the Community Foundation for three years in the role of scholarship associate, and is bringing her knowledge of the younger community to her new role. A recent graduate of the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, Fondon has a strong passion for women’s empowerment, leadership, and education, and, in her words, chooses to use her position in society “to uplift and encourage others of all backgrounds to become better versions of themselves.”

Dildin will support the foundation’s programs team with database management and other administrative support. After graduating in 2018 from Central Connecticut State University with a bachelor’s degree in statistics, she served one year with AmeriCorps as a data analyst and mentor program manager at Grace Academy, a Hartford school dedicated to fighting poverty through education. She is currently enrolled in Central Connecticut State University’s geography graduate program.

Kanetani, who will support CFWM’s scholarship program as the new scholarship associate, is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College.