Country Bank Donates $25,000 to YMCA of Greater Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Country Bank recently presented the YMCA of Greater Springfield with a donation of $25,000 to help support the opening of the new YMCA at Tower Square. This donation will assist the new location with meeting the expanding needs of the community.

“The YMCA of Greater Springfield appreciates Country Bank’s generosity and willingness to partner with us and serve the Greater Springfield community,” said Dexter Johnson, president and CEO of the YMCA. “We look forward to the opening of the new YMCA at Tower Square and the Country Bank Group Exercise Room. Thank you for being a great community partner.”

YMCA’s family centers, camps, and outreach centers serve 22,000 members and program participants each year. Throughout the 14 cities and towns in this region, members and participants are impacted by the YMCA’s core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility.

“We are honored to support the YMCA and the essential services they provide to the Springfield community,” said Paul Scully, president and CEO of Country Bank. “Their work aligns directly with Country Bank’s mission to help make a difference in the lives of others.”