Country Bank Names Ryan Nauman Vice President of Commercial Lending

WARE — Country Bank announced that Ryan Nauman joined its Commercial Banking division as vice president of Commercial Lending. Nauman brings 20 years of experience in the industry. His knowledge of business banking comes from his prior commercial-service roles and his passion for partnering with business owners to make their dreams reality.

Nauman has held various positions over the years as a credit analyst, portfolio manager, and, most recently, vice president, loan officer with Farmington Bank in the Commercial Real Estate department. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bryant College. He is a member of the Real Estate Finance Assoc. and the Hartford Community Loan Fund.

“Ryan is committed to his business customers and to building long-lasting relationships, which he has done for the past 20 years,” said Doug Gilbert, first vice president of Commercial Banking at Country Bank. “I am thrilled to have Ryan join our team and know that his extensive commercial-banking experience will be a valuable asset to the communities we serve and to Country Bank’s business customers.”

Nauman is located at the bank’s corporate office in Ware and will assist customers in the Western Mass. and Connecticut areas.