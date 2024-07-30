Cruise for Critters Returning to Westview Farms Creamery to Support Pets in Need

MONSON — The engines are revving, and the countdown has begun for the much-anticipated Cruise for Critters on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Westview Farms Creamery. Now in its 12th year, this car show, presented by Al Widlan, owner of Service Connection, is set to once again make a meaningful impact on the lives of pets in need at Second Chance Animal Services.

Widlan has championed this event for over a decade, rallying car enthusiasts and compassionate hearts alike to come together for a worthy cause. This year’s Cruise for Critters promises an array of fall-themed activities for attendees of all ages. A vendor fair will offer unique items of all kinds, and the Halloween Barktacular kids’ games will be back, thanks to dedicated Second Chance volunteers.

Lindsay Doray, chief Development officer at Second Chance, extends her gratitude to Widlan and Westview Farms Creamery for their commitment to the welfare of pets. This has been a challenging year for Second Chance, and funds raised through this event directly contribute to vital programs that make a difference for pets in the community.

The festivities are set to kick off at 10 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m., featuring food, ice cream, and an assortment of fall attractions that Westview Farms Creamery is known for, from pumpkin picking to navigating through a corn maze. Live music by the Barberic Band will provide a perfect soundtrack to the day, which will also include a raffle and more.

The event is sponsored in part by Ted and Barbara Hebert of Teddy Bear Pools & Spas and by Joe Campisi, a longtime friend of Second Chance. Organizers extend an invitation to local businesses and vendors to support of pets in need. Information on sponsorship opportunities, item donations, and becoming a vendor can be found at secondchanceanimals.org/events/cruise.

The event will welcome spectators free of charge. Car enthusiasts are encouraged to take part in the show by contributing a $20 entry fee per vehicle, with every dollar earmarked for the betterment of pets’ lives. A rain date has been set for Saturday, Sept. 28.