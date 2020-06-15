Daniel Bradbury Joins Team at Associated Builders

SOUTH HADLEY — Associated Builders recently welcomed Daniel Bradbury into the newly created position of director of Sales and Marketing for Massachusetts Operations. Sales Associate Scott Downie will remain with Associated Builders and focus on sales and business development in the Connecticut market.

Bradbury comes to Associated Builders with 20 years of experience working in the construction industry, having previously worked with several premier custom home builders and remodeling companies in Western Mass.

“Despite the challenges of starting a new sales position during a global pandemic, I am excited to join the strong team at Associated Builders and hit the ground running,” he said. “It is my belief that clear communication and follow-through are the keys to building a trusting business relationship, and my goal is to provide exceptional customer service. In my new role, I hope to facilitate our customers’ business growth by helping them realize the full potential of their existing work environment or paving the way for expansion into a new, purpose-built facility.”