David Fernandes Joins Polish National Credit Union as Retail Operations Manager

CHICOPEE — David Fernandes has joined Polish National Credit Union as retail operations manager.

Fernandes has more than 11 years of retail banking and management experience. He has taken on an array of roles during his career, including retail banking officer, branch manager, and mortgage loan specialist, which has provided him with widespread knowledge of the industry.

Fernandes is a graduate of American International College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He has held communication and community assignments with the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, where he is chair of the membership committee; the Chicopee Portuguese American Club, where he is a member of the scholarship committee; and the Gremio Lusitano Portuguese Club of Ludlow, where he is on the executive board.

Fernandes is also a Ludlow Special Police officer and treasurer, completing countless hours of community service. He assists with organizing community events and maintains the finances of the association. In 2010, he graduated from the Basic Reserve/Intermittent Academy and has his Western Mass. Chiefs of Police Assoc. certification.

“We look forward to David’s success in supporting the Polish National Credit Union and promoting its products and services to both future and current members,” said James Kelly, president and CEO of the Polish National Credit Union. “We are pleased to welcome him to our team.”