Dress for Success Receives Grant for Women’s Career Center

Investment in the Future

Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts (DFSWM), the area’s only workforce-development organization focused exclusively on the needs of women and gender non-conforming people, is expanding its programming to include a new women’s career center in downtown Springfield. The organization recently received a three-year, $133,000 grant from the Women’s Foundation of Boston to help fund this expansion.

Currently, DFSWM supports the community through a continuum of workforce-development offerings that includes its suiting program, which makes available new and gently used professional attire to those who have interviews and need appropriate attire; Foot in the Door, a workforce-readiness program for those looking to enter or re-enter the workforce; the Margaret Fitzgerald Mentor Program, which offers one-on-one mentors to program graduates; and a Professional Women’s Group offering graduates ongoing mutual support and professional networking opportunities.

The new career center will supplement this programming by offering workshops and drop-in assistance with résumé writing, job-search strategies, interview preparation, financial literacy, and computer skills.

The career center will be managed by Takisha Mims, a DFSWM program graduate who will be promoted to the organization’s impact manager from her current position as administrative coordinator. In this new role, Mims will conduct a thorough listening tour, receiving feedback from program participants, other graduates, and local community members to inform the career center’s programming, which she will help to design.

“We are filled with gratitude for the Women’s Foundation of Boston and thank them for believing in our life-changing mission,” DFSWM Executive Director Jess Roncarati-Howe said. “Who better than a participant of each of our programs to spearhead this new phase of our programming? We are proud to have Takisha on our management team.”

The Women’s Foundation of Boston is a nonprofit public charity that creates, funds, and accelerates high-impact economic and leadership programs that equip Massachusetts women and girls to be financially independent and successful leaders. During its 2024 grant cycle, the organization awarded $2,173,000 to 10 nonprofits across Massachusetts.

“We are proud to continue working alongside fantastic organizations dedicated to serving and empowering women and girls through this grant cycle, setting them up for success now and in the future,” said Christina Gordon, co-founder and CEO of the Women’s Foundation of Boston.