EDC Shares List of Economic Resources for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD — The Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts has issued a list of resources and measures introduced by Gov. Charlie Baker to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

These include Community Foundation grants for nonprofits, the Common Capital Loan Program, the Small Business Emergency Loan Fund, rapid-response pre-layoff services, the United Way of Pioneer Valley Recovery and Relief Fund, guidance on preparing workplaces for COVID-19, the Massachusetts Work Share Program, Verizon waiving late fees for small businesses, Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster assistance, and SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Links to all those resources is available by clicking here. The list will be updated as more information becomes available.