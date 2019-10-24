EforAll Berkshire County Awards Prizes at Pitch Contest

PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Berkshire County ran its first All-Ideas Pitch Contest at the Berkshire Museum, awarding first prize of $1,000 to Kaitlyn Pierce of Binka Bear, a product that helps wean children off pacifiers. She also won the Fan Favorite award of $500.

Second place prize of $750 went to Michelle Latimer and Leia Miller for their idea 413 Bubbly, a mobile prosecco/champagne business.

Third place went to Erin Laundry of Bottomless Bricks, a building-block birthday-party business with a storefront in Adams.

More than 100 members of the community came to support the new business ideas, where 11 individuals were invited to showcase and eight pitched their ideas.

The contest judges were Evan Valenti of Steven Valenti Clothing, Jodi Rathbun-Briggs of Greylock Federal Credit Union, John Lewis of Sp3ak Easy Studios, Laurie Mick of PERC and the city of Pittsfield, Linda Dulye of Dulye & Co., and Lindsey Schmid of 1Berkshire.

“The pitch contest puts EforAll’s promise into action,” said Peter Taylor, president of Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation. “It’s EforAll’s first step in helping connect residents with big ideas and drive to resources that can help move their new businesses forward. The community foundation is proud to support inclusive economic growth and investment in business ideas that will benefit our communities and local entrepreneurs.”