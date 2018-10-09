Elms College to Host Lecture on ‘Cold Cases and the Politics of Murder’

CHICOPEE — The Center for Law & Justice at Elms College will host a lecture by Sarah Stein of the Center for the Resolution of Unresolved Crime on Thursday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Alumnae Library Theater.

Stein, a forensic and behavioral analyst who works with law-enforcement agencies as a consultant and investigator on cold cases and death investigations, will give a talk titled “Cold Cases and the Politics of Murder.”

She has been involved in the case of Joanne Ringer of Clarksburg, who had been missing for over a year before her remains were found in Hatfield earlier this year. She also was involved in the case of Molly Bish, who had been missing for three years before her remains were found in Hampden County in 2003.

Stein earned her Ph.D. in criminal justice from the University of Southern Mississippi and her master’s degree in forensic science (with a concentration in advanced investigation and a certificate in computer forensics) from the University of New Haven. She also developed her own bachelor’s degree in the victimology of pedophilia (a combination of criminal justice, sociology, and psychology) at American University in Washington, D.C. She has taught at Clayton State University, Western New England University, and Fitchburg State University.

Stein began consulting on cold cases during her time at the University of New Haven, under the direction of the Henry C. Lee Institute. Since that time, she has consulted independently for numerous law-enforcement agencies and families on cold-case homicides, missing-persons cases, and child-abduction homicides. Currently, she provides both training and case-consultation services to law enforcement.