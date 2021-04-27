Elms College Welcomes Charlene Holmes, Jennifer Leon to Staff

CHICOPEE — Elms College announced the appointment of two staff members: Charlene Holmes, director of Diversity and Engagement; and Jennifer Leon, director of Residence Life.

Holmes has a decade of experience in student engagement, student support, and programmatic development to ensure college access and success for under-represented groups. She has spent most of her career working with nonprofit organizations serving low-income, first-generation student athletes achieving post-secondary success, such as the East Harlem Tutorial Program, the Harlem Children’s Zone, and Door-A Center for Alternatives.

Most recently, she was president and CEO of Imana Borena in New York, where she oversaw the organization’s executive leadership programs, including diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. She holds a bachelor’s degree in health science from Mercy College and a master’s degree of professional studies in sports management from St. John’s University.

Leon has six years of experience in higher education, serving in a variety of roles within student affairs, residential life, student activities, orientation, and parent programs. Most recently, she was assistant director of student life at SUNY Adirondack and was responsible for student-engagement opportunities, orientation, and leadership programming.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUNY Oneonta and a master’s degree in student affairs in higher education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.