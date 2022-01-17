Emilie Czupryna Joins Springfield Museums as Director of Development

SPRINGFIELD — The Springﬁeld Museums announced that Emilie Czupryna has joined the staff as director of Development.

Czupryna arrives in her new role ready to build a strong development team as the Museums focus on their new strategic plan, which includes the objective of long-term fiscal sustainability.

“Emilie is poised to help the Museums in so many ways,” said Kay Simpson, president and CEO of the Springfield Museums. “We are constructing a dynamic road map for our future, and institutional advancement is an essential part of our success. We have confidence that Emilie will lead a strong team in our Development Office and build the scaffolding we need to keep our Museums vibrant and ready to meet our community’s needs.”

Czupryna worked her way quickly up the ladder at UMass Amherst. She began her career as assistant director of External Affairs for Communication & Events, and was promoted to associate director of College Events. In 2017, she was selected for the position of assistant director of Development and in 2018 was promoted to associate director of Development.

“I am thrilled to be working with such a wonderful team here at the Springfield Museums,” Czupryna said. “I look forward to enhancing the vision and strategic goals of the Museums through individual philanthropic support and corporate partnerships.”