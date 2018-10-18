Epstein Financial Services Selects Carla Maurer as Chief Financial Officer

EAST LONGMEADOW — Epstein Financial Services recently announced the hiring of Carla Maurer as chief financial officer. Maurer brings nearly a decade of financial experience to the role and will be responsible for all accounting activities, including cash flow, budgeting, and financial planning.

“We are thrilled to have Carla join our team,” said Charlie Epstein, founder and CEO of Epstein Financial Services. “She possesses a tremendous financial background across a variety of sectors, including healthcare and education, and we are excited to get her involved in our day-to-day operations.”

Previously, Maurer served as director of Administrative Services for Lincoln Tech, where she handled fiscal matters for the post-secondary vocational school. She helped facilitate the annual preparation of operating budgets, reviewed month-end profit and loss statements, and prepared monthly and quarterly forecasts for the corporate executive team.

For nearly four years, Maurer held the position of financial and administrative director for Pioneer Continuing Care Providers, where she oversaw payroll, human resources, and day-to-day business activities. Prior to that, she worked as an accounting manager for Hampden County Physicians, where she held managerial responsibility for a multi-specialty group practice with more than 70 providers and 14 locations.

Maurer has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in accounting and taxation from American International College.