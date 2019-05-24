Ethan McNiff Joins Bulkley Richardson as Summer Associate

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson announced that Ethan McNiff will spend the next several months at the firm as a summer associate. During his 10-week assignment, he will have the opportunity to assist with work from all practice areas.

McNiff is currently attending Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in Chicago with an expected graduation date of May 2021. He is a graduate of the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, where he received a bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, in finance and legal studies in 2014. Since his undergraduate studies, he has worked as an investment operations representative and treasury analyst.

“Ethan is a bright young man with a career in law ahead of him,” said Kevin Maynard, chair of the firm’s hiring committee. “Bulkley Richardson is a great place for him to experience the inner workings of a law firm. He will have the opportunity to be mentored by seasoned attorneys, get exposure to both traditional and emerging practice areas, and gain experience through working on real-life legal matters.”

Added Dan Finnegan, managing partner, “as one of the largest law firms in Western Mass., hiring exceptional talent is essential to the success of the firm. They are our future, and we place a great deal of importance on training and retaining up-and-coming lawyers.”

Bulkley Richardson continues to accept résumés for summer associates, recent law-school graduates, and lateral attorneys. Visit bulkley.com/careers for more information.