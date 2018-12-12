FCCC Holiday Breakfast to Include Citizen of the Year Award Presentation

DEERFIELD — The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce (FCCC) will present its holiday breakfast on Tuesday, Dec. 18 from 7:25 to 9 a.m. at the Deerfield Academy Dining Commons, Old Albany Road, Deerfield. In addition to the breakfast buffet, the program highlight will be the Greenfield Recorder’s 36th annual Citizen of the Year Award.

The Skip Hammond family will sponsor the musical entertainment performed by Gary Maynard and Friends. Parking is available primarily on Albany Road behind the administration building and on the lower level. Call for further directions if necessary.

There is a great need for donated food during the holiday season. The chamber is asking everyone who attends the holiday breakfast to bring some packaged non-perishable food. Suggested foods are cereals, pasta, canned fruits and vegetables, tuna, peanut butter, canned meats, or other healthy items — nothing in glass, only boxes, tins and plastic. These items will be given to DIAL/SELF Youth Program food pantries in Greenfield and Orange. Checks for the Warm the Children Fund will also be accepted.

The cost is $26 for chamber members and their employees, $27 if invoiced, and $28 for general admission. All breakfast reservations should be paid by Friday, Dec. 14 unless other arrangements are made with the chamber office. To register, call (413) 773-5363.