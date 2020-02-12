Financial Advisor Paul Aquila to Address Springfield Rotary Club on Feb. 28

SPRINGFIELD — Paul Aquila, registered principal with Raymond James Financial Services and founder of Longview Investments, LLC, a diversified financial-services firm offering wealth management in Connecticut and Massachusetts, will address the Springfield Rotary Club’s luncheon meeting on Friday, Feb. 28. He will discuss donor-advised funds — what they are, how to use them, and how they can help clients integrate their values into their investments.

According to Aquila, “by having meaningful conversations about what is important to each individual, I can assist clients in achieving their financial goals through awareness, knowledge, planning, and action.”

Aquila has been a financial advisor exclusively with Raymond James since 1999. He began his career in banking at Webster Bank before joining Raymond James. He has more than 20 years as a licensed professional in the financial-services industry concentrating on wealth management and capital allocation. He is a graduate of Quinnipiac University with a concentration in accounting and marketing, and is a licensed professional holding a Series 7, 24, 63, and 65.

The Springfield Rotary Club meets every Friday at 12:15 p.m. in the MassMutual Room at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, and is a member of Rotary International. The Rotary luncheon with Aquila costs $18 per person and is open to the public.