FIRST Friday to Promote Love for North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — During the month of love, FIRST Friday will present “I Heart North Adams” for February’s event, with the use of postcards with which people can create a Valentine and explain why they love North Adams.

During MASS MoCA’s free community day on Saturday, Jan. 28, the FIRST Friday committee will hand out postcards in which attendees can express their love for North Adams. Leading up to the Feb. 3 FIRST Friday event, the postcards will hang in various windows throughout downtown North Adams. The MCLA Volunteer Center will offer a free shuttle service for students who want to explore downtown during the event between 5 and 8 p.m. Pickups will occur at Hoosac Hall.

Businesses are encouraged to stay open late or host their own event to drive traffic downtown. Installation Space will host a dance-party fundraiser (pay what you can) with DJ DUBTC to purchase new equipment. The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Hearts Pace Tea & Healing Lounge will have live music and mocktails from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit nachamber.org/firstfridays.