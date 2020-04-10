First Responders Pay Tribute to Mercy Medical Center Healthcare Providers

SPRINGFIELD — On April 10, representatives of local fire departments, police departments, and ambulance companies arrived at Mercy Medical Center to pay tribute to the healthcare providers who are on the front lines taking care of patients with COVID-19.

The ‘tribute train’ entered the Mercy campus on Stafford Street and stopped at the entrance to the Emergency Department. It then continued through campus, stopping again at the hospital’s main entrance at 299 Carew St. Healthcare providers were encouraged to witness the outpouring of support by going outside, looking out a window, or listening for the sounds of the first responders as they moved through campus.

Similar tribute-train events took place the same day at all Trinity Health Of New England hospitals in Connecticut.