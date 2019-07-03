Florence Bank a Winner in 2019 New England Banking Choice Awards

FLORENCE — Florence Bank accepted three of the four potential awards for banking excellence in Western Mass. and took part in a panel discussion at the Bank Best Expo! at MGM Springfield on June 28.

As part of the 2019 Banking Choice Awards review by 278,359 independent consumers in a double-blind scientific study, Florence Bank came out on top in Western Mass. in almost every category.

At the expo, Monica Curhan, the bank’s senior vice president and Marketing director, accepted two first-place awards, for customer service and overall quality, and a second-place honor for excellence in technology and tools.

Curhan also sat on a panel of bankers whose institutions consistently rank at the top in independent consumer surveys to discuss best industry practices. She was joined by Stephen Lewis, president of Thomaston Savings Bank and chairman of the Connecticut Bankers Assoc.; Todd Tallman, president and treasurer of Cornerstone Bank in Massachusetts; and Mark Bodin, president of Savings Bank of Walpole in New Hampshire.

“Every decision we make is with the customer in mind, so it’s nice to know our efforts are resonating with our customers,” Curhan said.

The Banking Choice Awards recognize banks that receive the highest ratings from their own customers in four categories: customer service, technology, community contribution, and overall quality.

The rankings are based upon the Banking Benchmarks, the industry’s gold standard of customer-experience measurement, conducted twice per year among hundreds of thousands of households and businesses to get unbiased opinions of the institutions with whom they bank. The Banking Choice Awards honored the top three institutions in each category from each region in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

In addition to presenting the awardees, the expo also gives attendees the opportunity to network with peers, discover solutions from leaders in the banking community, and learn about the latest products and services in the industry.