Free Legal Help Hotline Rescheduled for March 12

SPRINGFIELD — The Hampden County Bar Assoc. is apologizing to those who attempted to call the Legal Help Hotline that was scheduled for Feb. 27. Due to technical difficulties, the phones were not working properly and did not ring. The Hampden County Bar Assoc. and Western New England University School of Law have rescheduled the Legal Help Hotline to Thursday, March 12 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The volunteers will provide legal advice on a variety of topics, including divorce and family law, bankruptcy, business, landlord/tenant, and real estate. Individuals needing advice should call (413) 796-2057 to speak to a volunteer.