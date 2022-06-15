Freedom Credit Union Employee Named One of the Top 5 Credit Union Lenders

SPRINGFIELD — A member of Freedom Credit Union’s mortgage lending team was recently honored as one of the Top Five Credit Union Lenders in Western Mass.

Senior Loan Originator/Sales Manager Lisa Mish was honored by Banker & Tradesman for her work during 2021. Mish was number-four in the categories “Credit Unions Western MA Top Loan Originators by Volume” with $27,654,707 and “Credit Unions Western MA Top Loan Originators by Number of Loans” with 173 loans.

“We are so proud of Lisa and all the hard work she put forth in the last year on behalf of our members,” said Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch. “Over the five years she has been with us, she has made amazing contributions to Freedom Credit Union and to our community. We want to thank her for her dedication and congratulate her on this achievement.”

Mish has almost 20 years of experience in the mortgage field. A graduate of Holyoke Community College, she has been awarded the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley Affiliate of the Year Award, was the first woman president of the Western Mass Homebuilders Association and was named a top originator for both Massachusetts Housing Partnership ONE Mortgage and Mass Housing.

“I greatly enjoy helping people in western Massachusetts finance their dream homes,” said Mish. “I am so grateful to be recognized and continue my work with Freedom Credit Union.”