Gabrielle Young Joins Greenfield Cooperative Bank as Mortgage Loan Originator

GREENFIELD — Michael Tucker, president and CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank, announced that Gabrielle Young has joined the bank as a mortgage loan originator.

“Ms. Young has over 10 years of banking experience,” Tucker said. “Most recently, Gabrielle was a financial center operation manager at another area bank. In her new role, Gabrielle will be responsible for educating and guiding borrowers through the loan-application process. She is currently working out of our Florence location but will be permanently based at our Northampton location beginning in January 2020.”

Young studied business at the University of Hartford. She is current in all banking regulation training.