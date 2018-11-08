Girls on the Run of Western MA to Host 5K Celebration on Nov. 18

NORTHAMPTON — Girls on the Run (GOTR) of Western MA will host its 5K celebration on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Smith College.

Girls on the Run is a positive, physical-activity-based youth-development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third to eighth grade. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

Participation in the 5K event on Nov. 18 is open to the public. About 500 girls and 150 volunteer coaches are participating in the program this season, and more than 1,200 participants are expected at the 5K. Pre-registration cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children, and includes a GOTR 5K event shirt. The event will begin on the athletic fields off Tennis Court Drive, and will go through the campus.

Registration is open at www.girlsontherunwesternma.org. Registration will also be available the day of the event beginning at 9 a.m., for a cost of $30. The run will begin at 10:30 a.m., but festivities including a group warm-up and games will begin at 10 a.m. Early arrival is suggested. For more information about the event, how to register, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.girlsontherunwesternma.org.