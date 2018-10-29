Good Stock Farm Offers Epic Meal to Benefit Improv Theater

HATFIELD — What do cider-brined pork chops and improv comedy have in common? On Sunday, Nov. 11, Good Stock Farm will hold one of its celebrated four-course wine lover’s meals as a benefit for Happier Valley Comedy, an improv comedy theater and nonprofit organization based in Hadley.

Good Stock Farm offers unique culinary experiences that are one part hosted dinner party and one part expert cooking class. James Beard Award-winning Chef Sanford (Sandy) D’Amato has been cooking and teaching for more than 40 years all over the world, most recently with his partner and wife, Angie D’Amato. Three years ago, the couple discovered another passion: learning and performing improvisational comedy. “Improv has opened our eyes to a whole new way of life and community,” Angie said. “Our only regret is not finding it sooner.”

The D’Amatos are part of a large and growing community of adult students committed to learning the in-the-moment artform of improvisation. In response to this growth, Happier Valley Comedy opened the doors on its new 60-seat performance venue and classroom at the end of the summer. The theater buildout was entirely paid for by fundraising efforts, including a successful Valley Gives Day, when the local community and a far-flung network of supporters — from Seattle to London — raised close to $27,000. Happier Valley Comedy is continuing to raise funds as it reaches for the next goals in the theater, which include installing theatrical lighting, additional acoustic enhancements, and making the stage ADA-compliant to accommodate performers of all physical abilities.

The evening on Nov. 11 will begin with French champagne and hors d’oeuvres in the Good Stock teaching kitchen, then move to the family table for a four-course seasonal dinner with wine pairings. This is where the D’Amatos go deep in their cellar to share some of their favorite wines they have collected and laid down over the years. Various regions like Rhone Valley, Burgundy, Northern Italy, Spain, and Portugal may be represented to complement the evening’s menu. The meal is followed by after-dinner drinks and a casual improvised performance featuring Happier Valley Comedy’s founder, Pam Victor, and Artistic Director Scott Braidman.

There are only 14 spots available at the table. The full menu and tickets are now available at www.happiervalley.com.