Gove Law Office Welcomes Sarah Ryzewski as Real Estate Associate

LUDLOW — Gove Law Office announced that Sarah Ryzewski has joined the firm as an associate. Ryzewski, who previously worked in the Holyoke Solicitor’s Office and for two private law firms, will focus on residential and commercial real-estate transactions, and is licensed in both Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“Sarah is a valuable addition to our firm and brings a wealth of energy and intelligence to her work. We look forward to having her help our clients navigate the difficult real-estate transactions they may face,” said Michael Gove, founding partner of Gove Law Office.

Ryzewski graduated with a juris doctor from the Western New England University School of Law in 2017, after receiving a bachelor’s degree from Becker College.