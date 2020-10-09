Top Banner

Real-estate Licensing Course Starts Nov. 2

SPRINGFIELD — Beginning Monday, Nov. 2, the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley will sponsor a 40-hour, 14-class, sales licensing course to help individuals prepare for the Massachusetts real-estate salesperson license exam. The course will be completed on Dec. 10.

Tuition is $400 and includes the book and materials. For an application, call (413) 785-1328 or visit rapv.com.

The association has taken all necessary COVID-19 sanitary precautions in accordance with the CDC and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidelines to ensure the safety of its students. Classes are limited to 18 students.

