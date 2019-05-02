Greenfield Cooperative Bank Announces Four Promotions

GREENFIELD — Michael Tucker, president and CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB), announced that the board of directors has approved the promotions of Christopher Wilkey to MIS officer, Adam Baker to vice president – commercial loans, Janet Rosenkranz to vice president and senior credit officer, and Erin Tautznik to assistant vice president and branch officer.

Wilkey is responsible for administration of the bank’s internal network and assisting staff in technology issues. He has been with GCB since 2007 and has been lead technology specialist since 2014. He attended the accounting program at Greenfield Community College.

Baker has more than 11 years in banking, primarily in commercial credit. He is a graduate of UMass Amherst and received his MBA from Southern New Hampshire University. He is based in the King Street office of Northampton Cooperative Bank, a division of Greenfield Cooperative Bank. He is responsible for developing new commercial-loan business in the bank’s market area, with a focus in Hampshire County. He is active in Horizons for Homeless Children, the Special Olympics, and Lighthouse Holyoke.

Rosenkranz has more than 23 years in banking and has been with GCB since 2016. She is a graduate of UMass Amherst with a degree in economics. She is based at the 62 Federal St. office of GCB and is responsible for managing the bank’s commercial credit-analysis staff and assisting in managing the overall bank loan portfolio. She is active with the American Cancer Society, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, and Safe Passage.

Tautznik has more than 14 years of banking experience. She is responsible for managing the 67 King St., Northampton office of the bank. She joined the bank in 2004 and has attended Holyoke Community College and numerous banking seminars and courses. She is also a volunteer with the JFK Middle School’s after-school program.