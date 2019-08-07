Greenfield Cooperative Bank Names Sean Sormanti Senior VP – Human Resources

GREENFIELD — Michael Tucker, president and CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank, announced that Sean Sormanti has joined the bank as senior vice president – Human Resources.

“Mr. Sormanti is an experienced human-resources professional who will help GCB continue to grow and meet the needs of our employees,” Tucker said.

Most recently, Sormanti was director of Human Resources at Strategic Information Resources in Springfield. In his new role, he will be responsible for recruiting, planning, coordinating, and managing the activities of the bank’s Human Resources department. He will be based at 63 Federal St. in Greenfield.

Sormanti has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine. He currently holds a professional in human resources certificate and is an active member of the Western Mass. chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management.