Happier Valley Comedy Launches Free Happiness Program

HADLEY — After the year nonprofit organizations have had, who couldn’t use more happiness? On March 1, Happier Valley Comedy will launch its Free Happiness Program, through which nonprofits serving underrepresented, marginalized communities can apply for a free Happier Valley Comedy event. Organizations can apply for the local comedy theater to provide a free improv show or a personal/professional development training session, either online or in person, when it’s safe to do so.

“Our mission is to share laughter, joy, and ease with the world through the tenets of improv,” said Pam Victor, Happier Valley Comedy founder and president. “The Free Happiness Program is the next step in our commitment to fulfilling that mission specifically with communities that have been unfairly underserved.”

Happier Valley Comedy developed the Free Happiness Program as part of its ‘green-lining’ efforts, which aim to provide some balance for the historic, unjust ‘red-lining’ of BIPOC (black, indigenous, people of color) individuals in the greater worlds of comedy, personal and professional development, and beyond.

“We’ve intentionally made the application process as simple and easeful as possible,” Victor said. “We know nonprofits are stressed on many levels, so we want to make this program extremely accessible to those who need it.”

Applications open on March 1 and will be awarded by Happier Valley Comedy’s board of directors on a rolling basis through the Free Happiness Program page at happiervalley.com. Organizations must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to apply. Preference will be given to local organizations serving underrepresented, marginalized, and/or BIPOC individuals.