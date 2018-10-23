Hartley Economic Forum Slated for Nov. 13

SOUTH HADLEY — The South Hadley & Granby Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Hartley Economic Forum on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7:45 a.m. at the Willits-Hallowell Center at Mount Holyoke College.

There will be a hot breakfast, followed by James Hartley’s annual analysis of the economic picture. Hartley chairs the Department of Economics at Mount Holyoke, and his economic forum is a perennial favorite of the South Hadley & Granby Chamber. It will be an interactive presentation, with Hartley speaking briefly about the state of the economy as he sees it, followed by questions and answers.

Attendees are asked to pre-register to ensuren adequate space. The cost is $15 for chamber members and $20 for non-members. To register, click on the event link at www.shgchamber.com, e-mail [email protected], or call (413) 532-6451.