HCC Spring Session III Classes to Begin March 29

HOLYOKE — It’s not too late to sign up for spring session classes at Holyoke Community College. The final round of HCC’s Spring Flex Start series, Spring Session III, begins Monday, March 29, and runs for seven weeks. All spring-semester courses conclude by Wednesday, May 12.

Students who enroll for Spring Session III have the opportunity to take a variety of different classes in a wide array of academic areas and can earn as many as four credits per course for a lab science, such as biology or forensic science.

These accelerated spring courses are being offered in anatomy and physiology, anthropology, biology, communication, Earth science, education, engineering, English, English as a second language, forensic science, history, human services, marketing, math, nutrition, philosophy, political science, psychology, social science, and sociology.

HCC introduced two Flexible Fall start dates last semester to accommodate students as they adjusted to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Full spring-semester classes started Jan. 25 and run for 14 weeks. Spring Session II classes began Feb. 16 and run for 12 weeks. HCC will continue to offer multiple start dates during the fall 2021 semester.

“Students who are unsure whether starting in March is possible for them should contact the HCC Admissions office to meet one-on-one with an Admissions counselor,” said Mark Hudgik, director of Admissions. “If the March 29 start date doesn’t work, HCC has two summer sessions that begin on June 1 and July 6.”

Most spring-session classes are still either fully online or blended remote, which means they include both asynchronous lessons and real-time virtual instruction. A full list of classes for Spring Session II and III can be viewed at hcc.edu/spring.

HCC also offers weekly online information sessions for prospective students. Visit hcc.edu/visit-campus for dates and times or to sign up.

For more information or to apply, visit hcc.edu/apply, call (413) 552-2321, e-mail [email protected], or visit hcc.edu and click on the ‘Chat Now’ box.