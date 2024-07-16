HCC Welcomes First Vice President of People, Culture, and Equity

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) recently welcomed Marlowe Washington as its first vice president of people, culture, and equity.

In this executive-level position, Washington serves as a strategic partner to President George Timmons, the HCC cabinet, and all campus constituencies to advance culture, equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Washington comes to HCC following his work as the inaugural senior diversity officer at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, N.Y., where he oversaw the continuation of the university’s efforts supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion. He recently moved to Springfield, but maintains a residence in Rochester, where he is pastor of the Agape Fellowship United Methodist Church. He started his position at HCC on July 8.

“I am here, first of all, because the president’s vision really resonated with me,” Washington said. “He said, ‘I want to save lives,’ and you don’t normally hear that from a college president. That’s not what they talk about. That was what sold me, because education is the great equalizer. It was for me in my personal life, as it was for President Timmons.”

Washington is a New York City native who grew up in the Bronx. A first-generation college graduate, he earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, a master of divinity degree in urban ministry and planning from the New York Theological Seminary in Manhattan, a doctorate of ministry in transformational leadership and cultural intelligence from Northeastern Seminary in Rochester, and a doctorate of education in executive leadership in higher education from St. John Fisher University.

“I am very excited about the hiring of Dr. Washington as our inaugural vice president for people, culture, and equity,” Timmons said. “I am excited about this enthusiasm, his excitement to be part of our team, to be part of our mission and vision. Being a first-generation college graduate and understanding the population we serve is really important.”

In his role, Washington will oversee the Human Resources department, Title IX (federal prohibition against sex and gender discrimination), the college’s Affirmative Action officer, and its interim executive director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

He is married to Mira Washington, a human-resources professional. They have two adult children and three grandchildren. His office on the fourth floor of the HCC Kittredge Center is already filled with photographs of family members and other young people whom he calls his “surrogate children.”

“They call me papa or dad or whatever,” he said. “I have a very strong relationship with them, and that’s what I love about higher ed, because it’s not just about educating, it’s developing relationships. Really, 90% of diversity, equity, and inclusion is about building relationships and building social connection. That’s what I’m aiming to do here at HCC.”