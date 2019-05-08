HMC’s Michael Koziol to Receive HFMA Founders Medal of Honor

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center (HMC) Chief Financial Officer Michael Koziol has been named a 2019 recipient of the Healthcare Financial Management Assoc. (HFMA) Founders Medal of Honor for his contribution and support to the HFMA and the healthcare-finance profession. Koziol will receive the recognition from the HFMA Massachusetts-Rhode Island Chapter on Thursday, May 9 at the Downtown Harvard Club in Boston.

“We congratulate Mike on this honor and for his dedication to sharing best-practice strategies of successful healthcare-finance operations at a local and national level,” said Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems.

The Founders Medal of Honor is a prestigious award recognizing individuals who have reached the highest level of involvement and volunteer service to the HFMA. Koziol was nominated for the Medal of Honor for his involvement in the organization, which included more than six years on the annual conference planning committee and many years on the physician practice subcommittee. He has been a member of the HFMA since 1982.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized with the Founders Medal of Honor. It was a real surprise for me,” said Koziol. “The HFMA is a great association that has benefited me throughout my career. I am always learning something, and it has been an organization that has grown with me through different hospital and healthcare finance roles.”

Koziol joined Holyoke Medical Center in April 2017. His previous experience included executive-level finance positions with Southcoast Physicians Group in Fairhaven; MaineGeneral Health in Augusta, Maine; South County Hospital Healthcare Systems in Wakefield, R.I.; Massachusetts Eye & Ear Associates in Boston; Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I.; and Memorial Hospital of South Bend, Ind. He received his bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University and completed his MBA at the University of Illinois.