Holyoke Community College Welcomes Douglas Scanlon to Advancement Team

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) recently welcomed Douglas Scanlon to the college’s Institutional Advancement team as its first development and external communications coordinator.

Scanlon comes to HCC after serving for seven years as communications specialist in the Development office at Springfield College. Before that, he worked as assistant director of Institutional Marketing for Elms College in Chicopee.

At HCC, he will be responsible for creating print, digital, and event-related messaging to support donor engagement, community engagement, and fundraising. He started on Nov. 29.

“As the first person to hold this new position, Doug will play a key role in our efforts to enhance the college’s resources and further strengthen relationships with our community,” said Amanda Sbriscia, vice president of Institutional Advancement. “He brings a wealth of experience in development writing that will help us tell HCC’s compelling and inspiring story to our donors and alumni. We’re thrilled to have him on our team.”

Scanlon holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from St. Bonaventure University in New York.