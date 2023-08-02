Hyundai Hope Presents Checks to Local Organizations

HOLYOKE — Hyundai Hope donated $10,000 to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and $5,000 to the Thrive Center of Holyoke Community College (HCC), two local food sources combating food insecurity in the Greater Holyoke area. It also donated $15,000 to Baystate Health Foundation. All donations were made as part of the car-seat safety event held at Gary Rome Hyundai on July 30.

The Thrive Center and Food Pantry at HCC provide necessities to students experiencing food insecurity, housing insecurity, and other financial needs. It supplies, at no charge, food staples, toiletries, and much more, including baby food, diapers, and wipes to students raising families while getting an education. This donation will boost access to resources to help students overcome these barriers so they can focus on their studies and find success.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts provides healthy and culturally responsive food directly through its Mobile Food Bank, Brown Bag: Food for Elders sites, and its more than 170-member food-assistance network. These independent pantries, meal sites, and shelters provide food and other resources to members of the community, including children, families, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities, so they may lead healthy and meaningful lives. With this donation, the Food Bank will be able to provide 40,000 nutritious meals to neighbors facing food insecurity in Western Mass.