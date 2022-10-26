Jeffrey Gelinas Named Sales Training Leader for OMG Inc.￼

AGAWAM — OMG Inc., a Steel Partners company and a leading manufacturer of fasteners, adhesives, and construction-productivity tools, has named Jeffrey Gelinas manager of Sales Training for its FastenMaster and Roofing Products divisions.

In his new role, Gelinas will develop and manage a comprehensive sales-training program focused on reducing time to proficiency for sales personnel in both company divisions. Specific responsibilities include developing curriculum, role-specific sales training, as well as analytics for measuring program effectiveness. He will also oversee new hire training as well as advancement training for sales personnel moving into new roles.

“As a teacher and university-level coach by training, Jeff is ideally suited for his new role,” said Web Shaffer, senior vice president and general manager of FastenMaster. “Jeff is a proven leader with outstanding management and teaching skills, and we are excited to welcome him to the OMG team.”

Gelinas joined OMG from Westfield Middle School, where he has been teaching science since 2007 and was on the team that helped develop the school district’s current science curriculum. In addition to the classroom work, he has also been coaching at the collegiate level, overseeing the women’s golf program at Westfield State University since 2021. He has also been actively involved in coaching a variety of teams at Westfield High School and numerous youth sports programs in Western Mass. for years.

Prior to his teaching career, Gelinas held various sales positions for Tommy Hilfiger Golf, TaylorMade/Adidas, Sanofi Pharmaceuticals, and Spalding Sports Worldwide. He holds a master’s degree in education from UMass Amherst, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Westfield State University, and an associate degree from Holyoke Community College.