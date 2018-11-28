Jewish Family Services to Present ‘Unretire Yourself: Tap into Your Passion’

SPRINGFIELD — Attendees of a workshop on Thursday, Dec. 6 will learn how to tap into their passion to identify a fulfilling encore career. The event is slated for 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Jewish Family Services’ Community Room, 1160 Dickinson St., Springfield (the parking lot is on the Converse Street side).

The road to retirement is not the clear path it once was. If you’re retired or planning on being retired in the next few years, presenter Suzanne McElroy of Home Instead Senior Care will help you recognize the benefits of ‘unretiring’ or returning to the workforce; discover what you can do after retirement if you’re still working; and identify ways to stay connected if you’re not in the workforce or follow your passions to a different career.

The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Pre-registration is requested by visiting www.jfswm.org or calling (413) 737-2601. For other upcoming events, visit www.jfswm.org.