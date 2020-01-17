John Pember Joins Westfield Bank as VP, Commercial Loan Officer

WESTFIELD — John Pember has joined Westfield Bank as vice president and commercial loan officer. He will be based in the West Hartford, Conn., office and will help lead the Bank’s commercial lending efforts in the greater Hartford area.

Pember has been in the financial services industry since 2006. After holding various positions in retail and credit risk, he transitioned to commercial lending in 2014 at Farmington Bank and then held a similar role at United Bank.

Pember graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Business in 2006 and was a Michael J. Piette Honors recipient from the Connecticut School of Finance & Management. In addition to his professional accomplishments, he is co-chair of the Real Estate Finance Association’s Young Professionals Committee and is a member of the Hartford Young Professionals & Entrepreneurs, the West Hartford Chamber of Commerce, and the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce.

“We are very pleased to have John join the commercial lending team,” said James Hagan, Westfield Bank’s president and CEO. “He knows the economic landscape of the greater Hartford area and his commercial lending expertise will enhance our ongoing efforts to meet the borrowing needs of businesses in the Capital Region.”