Jordan Hart Named Executive Director of Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce

HOLYOKE — The Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce has named Jordan Hart its new executive director.

“Jordan brings a longtime commitment to Holyoke and to the chamber to her new position,” said Harry Montalvo of bankESB, the chamber’s board chair. “We are looking forward to her leadership in mapping out new strategies to work with our members as we emerge from the challenges of the past year.”

Hart will replace Andréa Marion in the role. Marion recently announced her departure to pursue other opportunities.

“It is such an honor to serve our membership as their new executive director,” Hart said. “I have gotten to know many of our members and business leaders in our community since I started at the chamber in 2013, and I look forward to bringing vibrancy and presence to our membership through new programming and collaborations as we emerge from the limitations imposed by the pandemic. And, of course, I’ll be excited to start seeing our members in person again soon.”

Hart has served in a variety of roles in the past eight years at the chamber, most recently as program coordinator. She is a board member at Enchanted Circle Theater and was a leader of the “Have a Ball in Holyoke” public art effort through Leadership Holyoke. She holds an associate degree from Holyoke Community College and is currently taking courses at Greenfield Community College.

Among the top priorities for the 131-year-old chamber moving forward are re-establishing a solid suite of programming and seminars to support local businesses in their success, continuing to serve as a cheerleader for economic development and job growth in the city, and working with leaders throughout the area to bolster civic pride and quality of life in Holyoke and surrounding communities.

Key to Hart’s responsibilities will be collaborating closely with partners throughout the region, including leaders at City Hall.

“It’s great to see Jordan Hart take the reins of the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce at this critical time,” said Aaron Vega, director of the Office of Planning and Economic Development. “Jordan has been actively involved in every aspect of the chamber’s work for over seven years. I know Jordan is passionate about our city, supporting current business and attracting new businesses here. As director at the Office of Planning and Economic Development, I look forward to working with Jordan in her new role.”