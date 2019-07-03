Kimberly Robinson Named Executive Director of Pioneer Valley Planning Commission

SPRINGFIELD — Last Thursday, commissioners representing their respective Hampden and Hampshire county communities had the opportunity to decide who will take the helm of the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission as current Executive Director Tim Brennan prepares to bring his more than four decades of service in that role to a close this summer.

Those present selected Kimberly Robinson, who since 2011 has been executive director of the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency, which serves three counties anchored by Metro Reno, Nevada. Previous posts held by Robinson also include head planner for the city of Detroit and planning manager for the Washoe County Department of Community Development.

“I am thrilled and humbled to have been selected by the commission to lead the next chapter in its long history of improving Pioneer Valley residents’ quality of life,” said Robinson. “While Tim Brennan leaves big shoes to fill, I’m grateful that he also leaves the agency with a great reputation and on solid financial and operational footing. I cannot wait to roll up my sleeves and build on the partnerships the agency has cultivated with its 43 member communities to help them succeed, from basic government service delivery to big-picture regional visioning.”

Pending a successful contract negotiation, Robinson and Brennan will work together to identify a time over the next few months for the transition to occur.

“After an extraordinarily rewarding career working with the PVPC’s 43 member communities plus countless numbers of colleagues, partners, and friends, I am now looking forward to welcoming Kim Robinson as our agency’s new leader later this fall,” Brennan said. “Kim undeniably brings an impressive résumé of skills and experiences to this job but, more importantly, a level of personal commitment and energy that I’m confident will serve the Pioneer Valley region and its people extremely well as the Planning Commission continues to tackle the problems and opportunities that will define our region’s future.”