Lee Bank Plans to Reopen Lobbies on July 6

By 303

LEE — As Massachusetts continues its phased reopening plan, Lee Bank is targeting Monday, July 6 as the date it will reopen all bank lobbies for walk-in services. It will continue to post updated guidelines and information on its social-media accounts and website.

In the meantime, lobbies will remain open by appointment only, while other customers are encouraged to use drive-ups (in Lee, Lenox, and Stockbridge), ATMs, and online and mobile banking. Business hours for all branches are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Lenox drive-up is open on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

To schedule an appointment or speak to staff at any branch, call (413) 528-5531 in Great Barrington, (413) 243-0117 in Lee, (413) 499-9922 in Lenox, (413) 445-7270 in Pittsfield, or (413) 298-3611 in Stockbridge.

