LifePath to Host Community Learning Session on Social Security and Medicare on March 25

GREENFIELD — LifePath will hold its next free community learning session, “Getting Started with Social Security and Medicare,” on Wednesday, March 25, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at its offices in the Greenfield Corporate Center, 101 Munson St., Greenfield.

Sabrina Feliciano, Public Affairs specialist at the Social Security Administration, will present on Social Security benefits, retirement, planning for the future, and COLA. Lorraine York-Edberg, SHINE regional program director, will present on the basics of Medicare and the options available.

Fifty-five people attended LifePath’s most recent community learning session on Jan. 29, which was intended for older adults and caregivers concerned about protecting themselves from financial risks, including fraud, scams, and financial exploitation.

The session, called “Avoiding Fraud in the New Year,” featured three presenters. Dean Lagrotteria, LifePath’s Elder Protective Services regional director, explained what financial exploitation is, how to avoid it, and how to report it when it’s suspected. Anita Wilson, Consumer Protection case coordinator at the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, and Rachel Senecal, Elder & Persons with Disabilities Unit coordinator, explained how to recognize the tricks scammers use to steal money or personal information and how people can protect themselves.

That session can be viewed online by clicking here.