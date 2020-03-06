Glenmeadow to Unveil New Space Dedicated to Peace, Tranquility on March 12

LONGMEADOW — Glenmeadow will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 12 at 3 p.m. to officially open Fraser’s, a new haven for residents living with dementia that will enhance their sense of purpose.

The space on the second floor of the life-plan community was created to support residents living with dementia or other cognitive loss and is designed for them to engage with staff in activities tailored to their specific interests. Made possible by a gift from two brothers whose mother was a Glenmeadow resident, the space is dedicated to peace, tranquility, and restoration and will also be open and available for staff and all residents seeking a quiet place to decompress and rejuvenate.

An overview on the goals of the room will be presented at the ceremony, and a demonstration will be offered on the use of the room’s resources. Visitors from the public will learn about opportunities to volunteer with residents at Glenmeadow.

Glenmeadow is located at 24 Tabor Crossing, Longmeadow. Guests should request an escort to the room at the front desk in the main lobby.