Link to Libraries, MGM Provide Books to Springfield Students Learning from Home

SPRINGFIELD — Link to Libraries and MGM Springfield announced a partnership to promote learning and literacy in support of Springfield students who are out of the classroom and learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Link to Libraries and MGM Springfield donated more than 1,000 books to children ranging from kindergarten through high school. The books were distributed to families through the 15 schools designated as lunch pickup sites.

“Link to Libraries is committed to helping ensure that students have the tools they need to continue learning during this time of uncertainty,” said Laurie Flynn, the organization’s president and CEO. “We are so very grateful to MGM Springfield for partnering with us so that we can get books into the hands of the children who need them most.

“We know that increasing a child’s access to books dramatically improves their chances of becoming a proficient reader, and, sadly, a significant number of the children we serve live in homes with no books,” she added. “Together with MGM Springfield and our donors and volunteers, we will continue to ensure that the children of Springfield have the tools they need to succeed, even during these challenging times.”